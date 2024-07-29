Rajasthan Assembly adjourned briefly after opposition ruckus over crimes against Dalits

Jaipur, Jul 29 (PTI) The Rajasthan Assembly was briefly adjourned on Monday amid a ruckus after the opposition cornered the government over crimes against Dalits.

During Zero Hour, Bharat Adivasi Party MLA Thavar Chand raised the murder of a Dalit teacher in Salumbhar district last week.

He alleged the government was biased on providing compensation.

Congress MLA Pitram Singh Kala also raised several cases of atrocities against Dalits. He referred to the murder of Laxman Meghwal in Bikaner and asked what action the government had taken.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully also targeted the government on the issue.

In response, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said the Congress was shedding crocodile tears.

This sparked a ruckus in the House, following which Speaker Vasudev Devnani adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Earlier, BJP MLA Shrichand Kriplani also raised the issue of Congress MLA Shanti Dhariwal using "abusive language" in the House.

Devnani said he would give a ruling on the matter after Question Hour on Tuesday.

The House also gave permission to former chief minister Ashok Gehlot to remain absent from the House during the ongoing Budget session.

Devnani told the House that Gehlot had sought permission to remain absent due to a slip disc. PTI SDA SZM