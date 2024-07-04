Rajasthan Assembly adjourned briefly amid uproar

Jaipur, Jul 4 (PTI) The Rajasthan Assembly was adjourned for half an hour Thursday afternoon after opposition members created a ruckus demanding the resignation of Education Minister Madan Dilawar over his alleged controversial statements on tribals.

The Congress and other opposition MLAs stormed into the Well of the House during the Zero Hour and started a protest.

They also raised the issue of an FIR registered against state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully during a protest in Kota a few days ago.

Several MLAs of the ruling BJP also moved towards the Well.

Speaker Vasudev Devnani gave repeated directions to the members to return to their seats but the uproar continued.

Since the House was not in order, the Speaker adjourned the house for half an hour. PTI SDA TIR TIR