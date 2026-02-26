Rajasthan Assembly adjourned briefly amid uproar over Sikar playground row

Jaipur, Feb 26 (PTI) The Rajasthan Assembly was adjourned for 15 minutes on Thursday following noisy scenes as ruling BJP and opposition Congress members argued over a playground in Sikar.

The uproar began during a call attention motion when Congress MLA Rajendra Pareek alleged irregularities in the allotment of land for a sports ground in Sikar district. Pareek expressed dissatisfaction with Education Minister Madan Dilawar's reply.

The situation escalated when the minister questioned the opposition's insistence on a particular site and suggested the presence of vested interests.

The minister's remarks prompted protests from Congress members. As exchanges turned sharp, several Congress MLAs entered the Well of the House and raised slogans, leading the speaker to adjourn proceedings.

Earlier, during Question Hour, the House witnessed heated arguments over the livestock insurance scheme.

Animal Husbandry Minister Joraram Kumawat claimed that under the previous Mukhyamantri Kamdhenu Insurance Scheme (2023-24), only 1,764 animals were insured despite over 1.10 crore applications. He added that no claim amounts were disbursed during that period.

Kumawat said the present government has revived the scheme, paid out Rs 7.33 lakh and set a target to insure 42 lakh animals this year. He noted that over 31 lakh animals have already been registered.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully questioned the feasibility of meeting the remaining target within the current financial year, sparking further debate.

Before the session commenced, Congress MLAs staged a march to the Assembly protesting against the Centre's trade deal with the United States. The legislators, wearing t-shirts with 'PM is compromised' written on them, alleged that the deal would adversely affect farmers and the rural economy. PTI SDA AKY