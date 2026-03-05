Rajasthan Assembly adjourned for 30 minutes following war of words between chair, Cong MLA

Jaipur, Mar 5 (PTI) Proceedings of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly were adjourned for half an hour on Thursday evening following a heated exchange between the chair and a Congress MLA during a discussion on a bill.

The disruption occurred while Congress MLA Harimohan Sharma was speaking during a debate on the Rajasthan Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Bill. Sandeep Sharma, who was presiding over the House proceedings, rang the bell to alert the member about the time limit, prompting an objection from Congress MLA and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra.

Dotasra said that interrupting a legislator by ringing the bell during discussion on a bill was not a parliamentary convention and objected to the action. Sharma said he had only alerted the member about the time.

The exchange soon turned into a heated argument between the two. BJP and Congress MLAs confronted each other and raised slogans in the House.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel and minister Avinash Gehlot defended Sandeep Sharma and criticised Dotasra's conduct.

Amid the uproar, the House was adjourned for half an hour.

When the proceedings resumed, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani heard the views of Sharma, Dotasra and the parliamentary affairs minister and said he would review the video recording of the incident before giving his ruling on the matter on Friday. PTI SDA MPL MPL