Rajasthan Assembly adjourned six times as BJP, Cong spar over cow slaughtering issue

Jaipur, Feb 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly was adjourned six times on Tuesday amid heated exchanges between MLAs of the ruling party and Opposition Congress over cow slaughtering issue.

When the House resumed for Finance Minister Diya Kumari's reply on State Budget Estimates for 2026-27, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani ruled that he will look into the matter and give a decision at an appropriate time.

During the Question Hour, BJP MLA Balmukundacharya raised the issue of illegal transportation and slaughtering of bovines, and asked the government whether it intends to give cows the status of "Rajya Mata" (State Mother) like some other states.

Replying to the question, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Gopalan, Joraram Kumawat, said the state government will study rules and regulations under which other states have given that status.

"The government is fully dedicated to cow conservation and cow service. His question is whether the government is considering granting the cow the status of Rajya Mata. Currently, no such proposal is under consideration of the department," Kumawat said.

He said Rajasthan currently has a strict law under which cases are being registered against those involved in illegal transportation and slaughtering of bovines.

To this, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully replied that it is a serious issue. Pointing out that a cow was recently slaughtered at Hingonia Gaushala in Jaipur, he said a BJP worker's name was involved in the incident and the BJP MLAs are making effort to save him.

"The state government should make clear its stand on the issue and what action will be taken," Jully said, accusing the government of not clarifying if it will give Rajya Mata status to cows.

This led to a verbal exchange between leaders of both the parties.

As the Congress legislators prepared to raise placards, Speaker Vasudev Devnani objected to it. He said it was a well-planned strategy to disrupt House proceedings and that he would not allow it.

Soon, there was an uproar in the House.

BJP MLA Gopal Sharma stood up without permission and began speaking loudly. The Speaker asked him to sit down. When he refused, Devnani asked Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg to make Sharma sit down.

The Speaker objected to the conduct of ruling party MLAs and asked them to sit in their chairs. When the disruption continued, he adjourned the House for 20 minutes.

However, as soon as the Zero Hour began, the Congress MLAs stooped into the Well of the House and shouted slogans, following which Chairperson Sandeep Sharma adjourned the Assembly again for 30 minutes.

When the House resumed, the din continued and it was adjourned for a third time for 30 minutes.

Even after half an hour, the uproar over the issue refused to die down, forcing the chairperson to adjourn the House for the fourth time.

The day also saw the Rajasthan Assembly being adjourned for a fifth time, till 5 pm.

To end the stalemate, both the ruling and opposition MLAs met Devnani at his chamber.

The Congress legislators objected to the conduct of BJP MLA Gopal Sharma, who reached the opposition benches while making his point.

When the House resumed, it was again adjourned for 15 minutes, for the sixth time.

Later, Devnani gave time to the ruling and opposition leaders to submit their views.

LOP Tika Ram Jully asserted that the cow slaughtering incident in Jaipur should be probed. He also said the Congress will submit a breach of privilege notice against MLA Sharma, who had come to the opposition benches.

To this, BJP leader Jogeshwar Garg said that if a breach of privilege motion will be moved against Sharma, a motion should be submitted against Rajakhera MLA Rohit Bohra as well.

The Speaker ruled that he will get the matter looked into and will give a decision at a suitable time, following which the House continued its proceedings.

Sharma later apologised on social media for the situation that prevailed in the House during the day. PTI AG RUK RUK