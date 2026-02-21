Rajasthan Assembly adjourned thrice after Cong objects to BJP govt's 2-year tenure report

Jaipur, Feb 21 (PTI) The Rajasthan Assembly witnessed uproar on Saturday after Congress legislators objected to a report tabled by the government on its two-year tenure, resulting in the House being adjourned three times.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel tabled the report titled 'Sarkar@2 Varsh Pragati evam Utkarsh 2024-25-2026' in the House.

Raising a point of order, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully objected to the contents of the report, saying the chief minister had earlier stated that there would be a discussion on "two years versus Congress' five years." "How is the discussion being held on the two years alone? Bring the same proposal," Jully said, alleging that the proposal tabled by the minister was different. Congress MLA Govind Singh Dotasra supported the objection.

As members from both sides started speaking, sloganeering ensued. Speaker Vasudev Devnani intervened and attempted to restore order.

Patel said the report compared the present government's two-year performance with the previous Congress government's five-year tenure and accused the opposition of trying to evade debate.

Amid continued disruptions, the speaker adjourned the House thrice for half an hour each.

Earlier, proceedings in the House were briefly disrupted as MLAs of the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) raised slogans and displayed posters demanding a CBI probe into alleged paper leaks and irregularities in recruitment examinations.

The protest took place during a debate on the demand for grants (revenue), in which BAP legislators wore t-shirts demanding a CBI inquiry and seeking justice for the unemployed youth.

BAP MLA Thawarchand claimed that despite assurances, no action had been taken against those involved in examination irregularities. He demanded that cases of paper leaks and alleged manipulation in recruitment tests be handed over to the CBI.

"Minister Dr Kirodi Lal is present here. He staged numerous protests during the Congress rule and assured justice to the unemployed.

When your government came to power, there was hope that those who committed injustices against unemployed youth would face consequences. But nothing has happened so far. A CBI inquiry into the paper leaks and irregularities in recruitment examinations is necessary," he said.

Amid the sloganeering, Agriculture Minister Dr Kirodi Lal Meena took a swipe at state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, gesturing towards him and making remarks that drew reactions from the opposition. The situation, however, calmed down after some time as Chairperson Phool Singh Meena intervened.

Earlier, BJP MLA Shatrughan Gautam accused the previous Congress government of improperly allotting pasture land worth Rs 400 crore to favourites under the pretext of compensation for displaced persons in Bisalpur. PTI AG MPL MPL