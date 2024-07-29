Rajasthan Assembly adjourned thrice amid ruckus over crimes against Dalits

Jaipur, Jul 29 (PTI) The Rajasthan Assembly was adjourned thrice on Monday as the opposition cornered the government over crimes against Dalits in the state.

During Zero Hour, Bharat Adivasi Party MLA Thavar Chand raised the issue of the murder of a Dalit teacher in Salumbhar district last week while Congress MLA Pitram Singh Kala raised several cases of alleged atrocities against Dalits.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully also targeted the government on the issue.

Hitting out at the Congress, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said the party was shedding crocodile tears.

This led to a ruckus in the House, prompting Speaker Vasudev Devnani to adjourn the proceedings till 2 pm.

Within a few minutes of the House reassembling, the speaker had to adjourn it again as the uproar continued.

When the House reassembled for the second time, Devnani had to adjourn it for a third time for another half an hour.

After the three adjournments, when the House reassembled, the speaker assured the opposition that he will get an answer from the government on the issue during Zero Hour on Tuesday.

Pacified by the speaker's assurance, the opposition members returned to their seats and the House proceedings resumed.

Earlier, during Question Hour, BJP MLA Shrichand Kriplani raised the issue of Congress MLA Shanti Dhariwal "using abusive language" in the House.

Devnani said he would give a ruling on the matter after Question Hour on Tuesday.

The House also gave permission to former chief minister Ashok Gehlot to remain absent during the ongoing budget session.

Devnani told the House that Gehlot had sought permission to remain absent due to a slipped disc. PTI SDA DIV DIV