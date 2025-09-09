Rajasthan Assembly adjourned twice amid uproar

Jaipur, Sep 9 (PTI) The Rajasthan assembly witnessed disruptions on Tuesday as Congress legislators raised slogans and staged protests over various issues.

The House was adjourned twice, first for nearly 30 minutes and later till 2 PM following the uproar.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully sought permission from Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani to ask a supplementary question regarding the Khanpur constituency. The Speaker denied the request, prompting Congress MLAs to start shouting slogans. They then stormed to the well of the House.

Amid the uproar, Devnani adjourned the session till 12 noon. When the House reassembled, the Congress members continued their protests, leading to a second adjournment till 2 PM.

Earlier in the day, Congress legislators held a protest in the Assembly premises over the delay in conducting local body elections.

Congress MLAs led by the Leader of the Opposition marched from the MLA quarters to the Assembly building, raising slogans outside the main entrance.

Jully accused the government of postponing elections due to fears of losing. PTI SDA DV DV