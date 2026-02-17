Rajasthan Assembly adjourned twice as BJP, Cong spar over cow slaughtering issue

Jaipur, Feb 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly was adjourned twice on Tuesday following heated verbal exchange between MLAs of the ruling party and Opposition Congress over cow slaughtering issue.

During Question Hour, BJP MLA Balmukundacharya raised the issue of illegal transportation and slaughtering of bovines, and asked the government whether it intends to give cow the status of "Gaumata" as given by some other states.

Replying to the question, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Gopalan, Joraram Kumawat, said the state government will study rules and regulations under which other states have given the status of "Gaumata".

He said there is a strict law in the state under which cases are being registered against those involved in illegal transportation and slaughtering of bovines.

To this, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully replied that it is a serious issue. Stating that several cows were recently slaughtered at Hingonia Gaushala in Jaipur, he said a BJP worker's name was involved and the BJP MLAs are making efforts to safeguard him.

"The state government should make clear its stand on the issue and what action will be taken," Jully said, accusing the government of not clarifying if it will give Gaumata status to cows.

This led to a verbal exchange between leaders of both the parties.

As the Congress legislators prepared to raise placards, Speaker Vasudev Devnani objected to it. He said it was a well-planned strategy to disrupt the House proceedings and that he would not allow it.

Devnani objected to the conduct of ruling party MLAs and asked them to sit in their chairs. He also asked the ruling party's Chief Whip to intervene.

Amid continuous disruption, the Speaker adjourned the House for 20 minutes.

However, as soon as the Zero Hour began, the Opposition Congress' MLAs stooped into the well of the House and shouted slogans, following which chairperson Sandeep Sharma adjourned the House again for 30 minutes. PTI AG RUK RUK