Rajasthan Assembly allows minister Kirodi Lal Meena to skip budget session

Jaipur, Jul 12 (PTI) The Rajasthan Assembly on Friday permitted Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena, who recently submitted his resignation from the state cabinet, to not participate in the House proceedings during the current session.

Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani announced the decision after a voice vote during Zero Hour.

Meena recently put in his papers after the BJP's disappointing performance in the Lok Sabha elections in the state. However, his resignation has not been officially accepted yet.

"MLA Kirodi Lal Meena has sought permission to remain absent from the meetings of the House in the second session of the assembly due to unavoidable reasons," Speaker Devnani said.

The House gave him the permission to skip the proceedings after the voice vote.

Meena has not been attending the ongoing budget session, which started on July 3.

He had also not attended a recent cabinet meeting of the Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma-led government.