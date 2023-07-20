Rajasthan Assembly: BJP MLAs stage walkout over 'high' VAT on petrol, diesel

Jaipur, Jul 20 (PTI) The opposition BJP staged a walkout from the Rajasthan Assembly on Thursday after it cornered the government on the issue of "high" VAT on petrol and diesel in the state.

Advertisment

Deputy Leader of the Opposition Satish Poonia claimed that a number of petrol pumps in bordering districts in the state have closed down due to low sale as the value added tax (VAT) levied by the state on petrol and diesel was high.

He said the state levies 31% VAT on petrol and 19% on diesel which is very high as compared to other states.

The Congress-led government, without promising any relief with regard to VAT on petrol and diesel, said any decision, if necessary, will be taken keeping in view the impact on the state's revenue.

Advertisment

Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore said VAT was 18% on diesel and 26% on petrol in December 2018 and it has been increased to 19% and 31% respectively.

He said the Congress government has increased VAT six times in the last four-and-half years.

Replying to the questions raised by Poonia, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal said the decision regarding VAT rates will be taken by the state government only if necessary and keeping in view the impact on the revenue.

Advertisment

He said the distance of petrol pumps from oil depots has an effect on the prices of diesel and petrol. The state government has written letters to the central government and oil companies on multiple occasions to set up new depots at appropriate places in the state.

Dhariwal said Rajasthan is the largest state by area. Oil is supplied to Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Churu districts from the Jodhpur depot. If depots are set up near these districts, the cost of transportation will come down and oil prices will also come down.

The minister, in a written reply to the question of Poonia, said that it is not correct to state that the sale of diesel and petrol is continuously decreasing in the border districts of Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Alwar, Churu. He placed on the table of the House the details of the revenue received from these districts in the last three years. Dhariwal said the prices of petrol and diesel depend on many factors, VAT being one of them.

Diesel and petrol prices vary from state to state depending on the distance of a petrol pump from the depot, hence comparison between states is not desirable, he said.

Not satisfied with the minister's reply, the opposition staged the walkout from the assembly. PTI AG SMN