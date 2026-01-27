Rajasthan Assembly budget session to begin on Wednesday

Jaipur, Jan 27 (PTI) The budget session of the Rajasthan Assembly will begin on Wednesday, with an all-party meeting agreeing to ensure smooth conduct of proceedings in accordance with rules and parliamentary traditions.

The all-party meeting was held on Tuesday.

According to the assembly secretariat, the fifth session of the 16th Rajasthan Assembly will commence on January 28 with the governor's address. The nearly month-long session will see the presentation of the state budget for 2026-27.

The all-party meeting was chaired by Speaker Vasudev Devnani, who urged members to ensure meaningful debate and uphold the dignity of the House.

Leaders from both the ruling party and the opposition assured the speaker that members would maintain decorum and use dignified language during proceedings.

"The House should witness constructive discussion. Every member will be given an opportunity to speak," Devnani said, adding that maintaining the dignity of the House and the chair was the collective responsibility of both the treasury benches and the opposition.

Appealing to all parties to raise issues in a dignified manner, the speaker said that members should present their views while adhering to parliamentary norms.

He also informed the meeting that replies had been received to 96 per cent of the questions from previous sessions and assured that efforts would continue to ensure timely responses.

Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully called on the government to take the matters raised in the House seriously, adding that the responsibility for smooth functioning lay with both the ruling party and the opposition.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg, Opposition Chief Whip Rafiq Khan, and MLAs Manoj Kumar, Dr Subhash Garg and Thawarchand were among those present at the meeting. PTI AG MPL MPL