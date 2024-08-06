Rajasthan Assembly: Cong members protest against suspension of MLA Mukesh Bhakar

Jaipur, Aug 6 (PTI) Chaos ensued in the Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday as Congress legislators raised slogans to protest the suspension of party MLA Mukesh Bhakar, who was also present in the House.

Around 11.45 am, the House was adjourned for half an hour as a protesting MLA fell sick.

Congress legislators staged an overnight dharna in the assembly to protest the suspension of Bhakar over alleged indecent behaviour.

As the House assembled at 11 am, the Congress legislators started raising slogans. Speaker Vasudev Devnani asked them to return to their seats but in vain.

Devnani said he would listen to the Congress members after Question Hour and asked the protesting MLAs to send Bhakar out of the House.

During the protest, Congress MLA Ramila Khadiya felt uneasy. The speaker asked her party colleagues to take her to the hospital and adjourned the House for half an hour.

Question Hour began with RLD MLA Subhash Garg asking a question about cases of cyber fraud in Bharatpur.

During Zero Hour, three call attention motions will be taken up in the House. A discussion on disaster management in the state is also likely.

On Monday, chairperson Sandeep Sharma ordered marshals to evict Bhakar from the House. Other Congress MLAs prevented marshals from escorting Bhakar out of the House. In the melee, one MLA fell while another said her bangles broke.

Raising slogans, Congress members then sat on a dharna in the Well of the House even after the chairperson announced an adjournment for the day.

Around 50 Congress legislators continued the dharna overnight. They put mattresses in the Well of the House and sang bhajans.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully shared a picture of the protest on X late on Monday night, saying, "Night rest and dharna inside Rajasthan Assembly." Bhakhar was suspended by Speaker Devnani on a proposal moved by the Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg.

In a statement, Devnani said Bhakhar displayed indecent behaviour with his hand gestures, which is unheard of in the history of the Vidhan Sabha since 1952. PTI AG SDA DIV DIV