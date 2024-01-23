Rajasthan Assembly: Congress demands resumption of Yuva Mitra internship programme

Jaipur: Opposition members in the Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday demanded the resumption of the Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitra internship programme discontinued by the Bhajanlal government.

Under the scheme, 'yuva mitras' were engaged to create awareness about government services and were given stipends.

Raising the issue, Congress MLA Rohit Bohra said that 5,000 yuva mitras were engaged but the BJP government discontinued the scheme and it should be resumed.

Bharat Adivasi Party MLA Rajkumar Roat said that the affected youths have been holding a protest and their families were suffering.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully and other members of the Congress demanded a reply from the government but Speaker Vasudev Devnani did not allow them to further raise the matter following which the Congress MLAs walked out in protest.

Earlier, during the Question Hour, state health minister Gajendra Singh said on behalf of the home minister that the Special Investigation Team is investigating the paper leak case and if the agencies deem it appropriate, further investigation will be handed over to CBI.

He was replying to a query by Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MLA Hanuman Beniwal.

Hawa Mahal MLA Balmukundacharya raised the issue of traffic jams and mismanagement by e-rickshaws in the walled city of Jaipur. He said that due to a large number of e-rickshaws, traffic congestion in the walled city has become worse.

In response to a question regarding alleged irregularities in the construction of the building of panchayat samiti in Dungarpur district, Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar announced the suspension of two officers.