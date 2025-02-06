Rajasthan Assembly: Congress protests over dissolution of new districts

Jaipur, Feb 6 (PTI) Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Rajasthan Assembly on Thursday over the dissolution of some new districts by the BJP government due to which the House was adjourned in the Zero Hour.

Two Congress MLAs raised this issue during the Zero Hour.

The state government has full authority to create or cancel districts and it has taken this decision on the basis of all the facts, said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel in response.

Questioning the minister's reply, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully said that the opposition members did not come to listen to his speech but wanted to know the facts.

An uproar erupted in the House after this and the opposition members got up from their seats and came into the well.

Amid din, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm at around 12.35 pm.

Congress MLAs Suresh Modi and Ramkesh Meena, who had raised this issue through an adjournment motion, objected to the dissolution of the newly formed Neem-Ka-Thana and Gangapur City districts.

Congress MLA from Neem Ka Thana, Suresh Modi, said the state government has done injustice and atrocities to people there by ending the status of divisions and districts.

It has played with the future of youth and has ended the development of the region, he added.

The Congress MLA said the state government has taken decisions not on parameters but out of political malice.

The committee formed to review the districts visited all the districts, but it did not come to Neem Ka Thana, he added.

Congress MLA from Gangapur, Ramkesh, said that the previous government had formed 17 new districts, out of which nine districts and three divisions were dissolved by the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government due to political malice.

The BJP government did not test the parameters while dissolving these districts, he added.

On behalf of the present regime, Patel said the state government has full authority to create a district or abolish a district, adding the talk of dissolving the districts on political grounds is completely wrong.

As far as the formation of divisions is concerned, the government has taken the decision with full transparency and fairness keeping in mind all the facts, he said.

Dissatisfied with the minister's reply, Jully said, "Districts are a very serious issue. Both the MLAs presented their views with facts, but the minister on behalf of the government did not tell a single fact as to which district was kept and which district was rejected on what basis." The MLAs from both sides started shouting after this following which Speaker Devnani announced the end of the discussion on adjournment motions.

The Congress MLAs began to raise slogans dissatisfied with the government's reply.

Amid din, the proceedings of the House were adjourned till 2 pm.

When the House reassembled at 2 pm, Jully demanded an answer from the government, but Speaker Devnani did not allow it. After this, the opposition walked out of the House.

The previous Ashok Gehlot government had issued a notification to create 17 new districts and three new divisions. Along with this, three more districts were announced but their notification was not issued.

The current Bhajanlal Sharma government had decided in December last year to dissolve nine districts and three new divisions formed by the previous Gehlot government. However, eight new districts were retained. PTI AG AS AS