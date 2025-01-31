Rajasthan Assembly dons new look to match Pink City shade

Jaipur, Jan 31 (PTI) The Budget Session of the Rajasthan Assembly began on Friday with the House wearing a changed look dominated by light pink colour.

In fact, after many years, the decoration inside the House has been changed. The colour of the seats of the MLAs has been changed to light pink.

Similarly, curtains and carpets have also been changed. Light pink curtains have been put up and the flooring has also been done in the same colour.

According to Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, this change has been made keeping in mind the shade of the Pink City.

Earlier, the colour of the carpet or cloth laid in the House was green. The colour of the seats for the MLAs as well as other officials was also green.

Along with these changes, iPads have been installed on the seats of the MLAs for the first time in the House. This work has been done under the project of digitising the Legislative Assembly under the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India.

During the proceedings on Friday, many MLAs were seen using these tablets.

The Budget Session of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly began on Friday with the address of Governor Haribhau Bagde. This is the third session of the 16th Legislative Assembly of the state. The motion of thanks on the Governor's address will be discussed on February 3, 5 and 6. The government will reply to it on February 7.

There will be a holiday in the House from February 8 to 18 and the Budget will be presented on February 19. PTI AG KSS KSS