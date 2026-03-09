Rajasthan Assembly passes bill allowing people with more than 2 children to contest panchayat polls

Jaipur, Mar 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Monday removed the disqualification for contesting panchayat elections on the ground of having more than two children by amending the state's Panchayati Raj Act.

The Rajasthan Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2026, was passed by voice vote after a debate in the House.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill, Section 19 of the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Act, 1994, provides general disqualifications for members of a panchayat, with clause (i) stating that a person having more than two children is disqualified from being chosen as, or from continuing as, a member of a panchayat.

"The state government has observed that many capable individuals who have the ability to inspire and serve the public and possess the vision to lead grassroots institutions like panchayats are unable to contest elections because they have more than two children," the statement said.

In view of this, the statement said, the state government has decided to remove this disqualification from Section 19 of the said Act of 1994.

Prior to this, the Rajasthan Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy University, Ajmer Bill, 2026 was also passed by voice vote.

Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani said Ajmer has received its second state university after 38 years under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

"With the establishment of this university, my dream has been fulfilled," said Devnani, who represents the Ajmer North assembly constituency.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy Prem Chand Bairwa said in the assembly that the state government is moving firmly towards strengthening health services through traditional systems of medicine.

Describing the establishment of the university in Ajmer as a historic initiative, Bairwa said it would help achieve the goal of a "prosperous Rajasthan through a healthy Rajasthan".

Bairwa said the establishment of the university, announced in the 2024-25 state Budget, would further strengthen higher education and research facilities with improved quality.

The university will conduct studies in Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Homoeopathy and other faculties in line with the National Education Policy, he said. PTI SDA SHS SHS