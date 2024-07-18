Rajasthan Assembly passes grant demands of Tribal Area Development, Social Justice departments

Jaipur, Jul 18 (PTI) The Rajasthan Assembly on Thursday passed grant demands of the Tribal Area Development Department and Social Justice and Empowerment Department by voice vote.

While responding to the debate on the grant demand, Tribal Area Development Minister Babulal Kharari said that "the state government has completed many important works in a short period and has started several new schemes".

He said that an 'Atlas' is being prepared to assess the community forest rights in the tribal area. Through this, development work can be done by issuing community forest right leases in these areas, the minister said.

Kharari informed the House that the Govind Guru Tribal Area Development Scheme has been announced for the approval of development work in community forest rights areas.

After discussion, the House passed the grant demands of the department by voice vote.

The House also passed the grant demands of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department by voice vote.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot responded to the debate on the demands. However, Congress MLAs objected to one of his comments and started sloganeering.

They called Gehlot's comment unparliamentary and demanded its removal from the proceedings.

Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani assured that any unparliamentary remarks would be removed but opposition members walked out of the House after sloganeering.