Rajasthan assembly passes resolution urging Centre to restore peace in Manipur

Jaipur: The Rajasthan assembly on Monday passed a resolution urging the central government to take steps to contain incidents of violence in Manipur and restore peace.

It also requested the Centre to bring to the public domain the data of the Socio-Economic Caste Census conducted between 2011 and 2015 and to conduct a caste survey in the country.

A total of four resolutions were passed in the Assembly on Monday amid an uproar by the opposition in the well of the House.

The other two resolutions requested the central government to grant national project status to the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) and to bring a scheme to waive farmers' loans taken from nationalised and commercial banks.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal moved the proposal related to the Manipur violence.

"The law-and-order situation in Manipur has been worrying for the last few months and the situation is continuously deteriorating. The violence does not seem to be stopping even after the orders and instructions given by the central government and the Manipur state government," the resolution said.

"The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly urges the central government to take all necessary steps without delay so that peace can be established there in the interest of the country. The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly appeals to the people of Manipur to maintain mutual harmony and move forward towards establishing peace," it said.

Water Resources Minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malvia moved the resolution seeking national project status for the ERCP.

In the third resolution moved by Minister of Women and Child Development Mamta Bhupesh, the central government was requested to bring a loan waiver scheme for the farmers who availed loans from nationalised and commercial banks.

Disaster Management and Relief Minister Govind Ram Meghwal moved the fourth resolution regarding the caste census.

"For the overall social and economic upliftment of the country, this House urges the central government to make public the data of the Socio-Economic Caste Census conducted between the year 2011 to 2015 and now caste census should be conducted in the country," the resolution said.

The House was later adjourned till August 2.