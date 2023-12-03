Rajasthan assembly polls: BJP wins 30 seats, ahead in 84

Jaipur, Dec 3 (PTI) The BJP was cruising to victory in Rajasthan with its candidates winning from 30 seats and leading in 84, while the Congress won from 19 constituencies and was leading in 51, according to Election Commission trends available on Sunday for the assembly polls.

Advertisment

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje won from the Jhalrapatan seat. Among the other BJP candidates who won are Diya Kumari from Vidhyadhnagar, Samaram from Pindwara Abu, Govind Prasad from Manohar Thana, Jaswant Singh Yadav from Behror, Mahendra Pal Meena from Jamwa Ramgarh, Anita Bhadel from Ajmer South and Madan Dilawar from Ramganj Mandi, the EC announced.

The Congress candidates who secured victory include Tikaram Jully from Alwar Rural and Anita Jatav from Hindaun.

Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) candidate Rajkumar Roat won the Chorasi assembly constituency and the party was also leading in two seats, the EC announced.

Advertisment

The BSP won one seat and is leading in one, while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party was leading in two seats. An Independent candidate won from one seat and six others were ahead, according to the trends available till 3.50 pm.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Brijendra Ola, Vishvendra Singh and Mahendra Jeet Singh Malvia are among the Congress candidates who are leading, whereas Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal and assembly Speaker C P Joshi are trailing.

Congress candidate Sachin Pilot is leading on Tonk seat with a margin of 943 votes.

Advertisment

Among the BJP candidates leading were Baba Balaknath from Tijara, Kirodi Meena from Sawai Madhopur and Mahant Pratap Puri from Pokaran.

With the initial poll trends giving an edge to the BJP, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat took a jibe at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying people have come out of the spell of the "magician".

"The 'magic' has ended and Rajasthan has come out of the spell of the magician. People have voted for the honour of women and for the welfare of the poor,” he said.

Advertisment

Gehlot was born into a family of magicians and assisted his father during his tours.

“People have failed the guarantees of Congress. They have voted to throw corrupt Congress out,” Shekhawat told reporters here.

He asserted that the BJP will be forming the government in the state with a huge mandate.

Advertisment

BJP candidate from Kota North Prahlad Gunjal also said that the BJP is going to form the government.

"Rajasthan has given the mandate and the picture will become clear in sometime," he said.

When asked who will be the chief minister, he said, "This will be decided by the party high command. We have big leaders like Vasundhara Raje and we need not bring anyone from outside." Gunjal is contesting against parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal.

Advertisment

Polling in 199 out of 200 assembly constituencies was held on November 25.

The election in Sriganganagar's Karanpur seat was postponed due to the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

Counting of votes polled in the November 25 assembly elections in Rajasthan got underway at 8 am amid tight security arrangements.

A total of 36 counting centres have been set up for the 199 assembly constituencies.

As many as 1,862 candidates are in the fray for 199 seats.

While 30 election districts have one counting centre, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Nagaur have two centres each. "All District Election Officers, Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police have been instructed to strictly follow the security protocol at the counting centre," a senior poll panel official said.

He said that three-tier security arrangements have been ensured at the counting venue and only those with authorised passes would be able to enter.

"Separate counting halls have been made for each assembly seat at the counting centre, where as per the instructions of the Commission, tables have been arranged for counting of postal ballots and EVMs," the official said.

While most of pollsters had predicted an edge for the BJP, three exit polls in their upper limit had forecast a Congress win in the desert state. PTI AG SDA DV SMN