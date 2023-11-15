Advertisment
#National

Rajasthan: Congress's candidate from Karanpur seat dies during treatment at AIIMS-Delhi

NewsDrum Desk
15 Nov 2023
Gurmeet Singh Koonar

Gurmeet Singh Koonar (File image)

Jaipur: The Congress' candidate from Rajasthan's Karanpur assembly constituency, Gurmeet Singh Koonar, died during treatment at the AIIMS-Delhi, party leaders said here on Wednesday.

He was 75. Koonar, who was the sitting MLA from Karanpur, was admitted to the Geriatric Medicine Ward of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on November 12.

Koonar died of sepsis with septic shock and renal disease, according to the death certificate issued by the hospital. He was also suffering from hypertension.

Polls to the 200-member Rajasthan assembly will be held on November 25.

