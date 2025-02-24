Rajasthan assembly proceedings disrupted amid uproar by Congress members

Jaipur: Rajasthan assembly on Monday witnessed uproar by Congress members, who have been holding a dharna in the assembly since Friday evening against a minister's remark against former prime minister Indira Gandhi and suspension of six MLAs.

After 13 minutes of the proceedings, the House was adjourned till 12 noon.

As soon as the Question Hour began at 11 am, the Congress MLAs raised slogans and tried to disrupt the house.

However, Speaker Vasudev Devnani called listed questions and the proceedings began. The speaker also asked suspended MLAs to go out of the House but they remained present.

With the protest of the Congress MLAs continuing, the speaker adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

Chaos erupted in the assembly on Friday after BJP minister Avinash Gehlot's remarks against former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

During the Question Hour on Friday, Gehlot had pointed to the opposition and said, "In the 2023-24 budget also, like always, you named the scheme (on working women's hostels) after your 'dadi' (grandmother) Indira Gandhi."

The remark had triggered an uproar in the House, which led to three adjournments and suspension of six Congress MLAs, including PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara, Ramkesh Meena, Amin Kagzi, Jakir Hussain, and Sanjay Kumar.

Demanding apology from the minister and revocation of the suspension, Congress MLAs began a dharna in the assembly after the House was adjourned on Friday.

Congress leaders and workers also plan to hold a protest and "gherao" the assembly later in the day.