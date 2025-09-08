Rajasthan Assembly proceedings disrupted over law and order situation issue

Jaipur, Sep 8 (PTI) Congress MLAs staged a protest in the Rajasthan Assembly on Monday over the issue of alleged deteriorating law and order in the state, disrupting proceedings during the Zero Hour.

The legislators reached the assembly premises carrying posters with slogans highlighting the alleged breakdown of law and order.

As the Zero Hour commenced, they entered the well of the House and raised slogans, creating uproar. Despite the ruckus, the proceedings continued.

Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully demanded that the issue of law and order be discussed in the House.

Speaker Vasudev Devnani said the matter could be taken up in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, but Congress members persisted with the sloganeering.

The House also witnessed heated exchanges over the deaths in the Jamdoli-based care home for mentally ill children.

During the Question Hour, Congress MLA Rafeek Khan alleged that the last rites of deceased inmates were delayed for six days.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot responded that the delay occurred as the government followed mandatory identification procedures before performing last rites.

Earlier, Jully questioned Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena on action taken against adulterators. The minister said warehouses of two companies had been sealed and sought opposition support in tackling the problem. PTI AG DV DV