Rajasthan Assembly replaces bill overseeing Jaipur's Gandhi Darshan Museum

Jaipur, Jul 30 (PTI) The BJP government in Rajasthan on Tuesday repealed the Gandhi Vatika Trust, Jaipur Act, 2023 enacted by the previous Congress government for operations of Gandhi Darshan Museum here.

A bill -- The Gandhi Vatika Trust, Jaipur (Repeal) Bill, 2024 -- to this effect was introduced in the Rajasthan Assembly on July 15, which was passed today after a discussion by a voice vote in the House.

Replying to the debate on the Bill, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara said that the current bill has been introduced for better operation of the Gandhi Museum and a wide promotion of the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi.

He said that the previous government had established the Gandhi Vatika Trust on October 3, 2023 for the operation of the Gandhi Museum.

Godara said the previous bill was repealed because of the sweeping powers given to the vice president of the museum.

"In this, the vice president of the Trust was given unlimited powers. There was a provision in the Act that even if the chairman removes someone, he will be able to do so in consultation with the vice president. Also, no provision was made to remove the vice president despite being disqualified," Godara said.

"The Trust was given many autocratic powers including disposing of properties," he added.

According to Godara, the Jaipur Development Authority had got the museum constructed at a cost of Rs 85 crore. At present, the museum is under the maintenance of the JDA.

"There does not seem to be a need to form a trust for the management of the museums. Since its inception, no meeting of this trust has been held," he said.

The minister said that the state government feels that the Gandhi Museum should be managed well and more coming to Jaipur should visit it.

"For this, this repeal bill has been brought without any delay," he added. PTI AG VN VN