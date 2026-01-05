Rajasthan Assembly session to begin on Jan 28

Jaipur, Jan 5 (PTI) The fifth session of the 16th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will begin on January 28 and is expected to continue for about a month, Speaker Vasudev Devnani said on Monday.

Governor Haribhau Bagade has issued the official notification convening the session, he said in a statement.

The proceedings will begin with the Governor's address to the House.

"The state budget for the financial year 2026-27 will be presented during this session," the speaker said, adding, key legislative business and issues of public importance will also see discussions.

Devnani said the session will include parliamentary procedures such as Question Hour, Calling Attention motions, Special Mention notices and Adjournment motions, providing legislators an opportunity to raise public concerns.

Ahead of the session, Devnani will convene an all-party meeting in the assembly to ensure a smooth conduct of proceedings.

He called the initiative a significant step and an important innovation in the history of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

The upcoming session is considered crucial as it will outline the state government's fiscal roadmap for the next financial year and set the tone for policy and development priorities.