Jaipur, Jun 13 (PTI) The second session of the 16th Rajasthan Assembly will begin on July 3.

Governor Kalraj Mishra has convened the session from July 3, according to a release from the Raj Bhavan.

An assembly official said a full budget will be presented during the session.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari had presented a Vote on Account (interim budget) in the assembly on February 8. PTI SDA SZM