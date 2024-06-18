Rajasthan Assembly Speaker accepts resignations of 4 MLAs elected to Lok Sabha

Jaipur, Jun 18 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani has accepted the resignations of MLAs Murari Lal Meena, Harish Chandra Meena, Brijendra Singh Ola and Hanuman Beniwal, officials said on Tuesday.

All four were elected as Members of Parliament in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election.

Murari Lal Meena represented the Dausa assembly segment, Harish Chandra Meena Deoli Uniara, Brijendra Singh Ola Jhunjhunu and Hanuman Beniwal Khinvsar.

Earlier, on June 14, the Speaker had also accepted the resignation of Rajkumar Roat, the MLA from Chorasi. Roat has also been elected to the Lok Sabha.

With this, five out of the 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan falls vacant, necessitating by-elections. PTI SDA IJT IJT