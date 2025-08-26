Rajasthan Assembly Speaker calls for all-party meeting ahead of session

Jaipur, Aug 26 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani has called for an all-party meeting on August 28, ahead of the session beginning on September 1.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, Government Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg, Opposition Chief Whip Rafiq Khan, BSP's Manoj Kumar, Bharat Adivasi Party's Thawar Chand, and Rashtriya Lok Dal's Dr Subhash Garg have been invited to the meeting.

"The Assembly is a sacred forum representing eight crore people of Rajasthan. The proceedings are watched closely by the public and suggestions from all parties are important to ensure smooth functioning of the House," the Speaker said in a statement.