Jaipur, Dec 26 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Tuesday called on Governor Kalraj Mishra.

Devnani met the Governor at the Raj Bhawan here.

"It was a courtesy meeting between the two," an official spokesperson said.

Senior BJP leader Devnani was unanimously elected as Speaker of the 16th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on December 21. PTI SDA CK