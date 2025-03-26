Rajasthan Assembly speaker encourages youth to participate in politics

Jaipur, Mar 26 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Wednesday highlighted the crucial role of youth in shaping the future of the nation.

He said that the youth of today are the true face of India and that the future of the country depends on them.

Speaking at 'Viksit Bharat Yuva Sansad' in the assembly, Devnani said that the Constitution of India is supreme, cannot be altered and is the cornerstone of the nation's democracy.

He urged the youth to protect and uphold the Constitution, as following its principles is essential for a developed India.

The state-level 'Viksit Bharat Yuva Sansad' was organised by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, Rajasthan Chapter in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Nehru Yuva Kendra.

During his address, Devnani urged the youth to draw inspiration from historical figures like Maharana Sanga, Chhatrapati Shivaji and Chhatrapati Sambhaji, according to a release.

Devnani inspired the youth to actively participate in the democratic process.

"The youth of today are the future leaders of India, including future presidents, prime ministers, MPs, and MLAs," he said.

The Speaker asked the youths to integrate their skills for nation-building and remain actively involved in the democratic process.

Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully also talked about the importance of youth participation in politics, stating that politics is the foundation of development.

He pointed out that if youth are involved in politics, they can contribute to the nation's progress and help it reach new heights.

A total of 140 youth from across Rajasthan, aged 18-25, were selected to participate in the Youth Parliament.