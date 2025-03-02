Rajasthan Assembly Speaker seeks formation of SIT to probe Beawar 'sexual exploitation' case

Jaipur, Mar 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani has sought the formation of a special investigation team for a detailed investigation into the allegations of sexual assault and blackmail of schoolgirls in Beawar district.

Devnani directed senior officials of the district to probe the source of funding of the accused and demolish any illegal property owned by them.

Beawar, formerly a part of Ajmer district, is in the grip of communal tension over the alleged sexual assault and attempted forced conversion of five minor girls. Ten men have been arrested and three minor boys have been detained in the case.

According to officials, the Speaker has instructed the Beawar district collector and superintendent of police to constitute an SIT.

A delegation of the Sarv Samaj Sangharsh Samiti, Bijainagar met Devnani at his residence in Ajmer on Saturday seeking the formation of an SIT for an in-depth probe into the case.

The committee termed the case as organised crime and asserted that a conspiracy has been hatched to trap innocent and minor girls in a planned manner.

Devnani also instructed the Beawar and Ajmer police to visit cafes, restaurants and hotels located on highways, urban areas and colonies so that such crimes can be curbed.

He appealed to the parents, school administration and teachers to keep an eye on any unusual situation and immediately inform police and the administration on receiving any disturbing information, according to a release.

Five minor Hindu girls were allegedly sexually exploited and blackmailed by Muslim accused in Beawar district of Rajasthan. Three FIRs were registered on February 16 on the complaints received from the family members of the victims.

Investigating officer Sher Singh said the arrested individuals included eight Muslims and two Hindus, who were cafe operators. The three minors are also Muslims.

The case came to light after one of the minor girls stole Rs 2,000 from her father's wallet, allegedly to pay one of the accused. A Chinese mobile phone was also recovered from her later, with which she was allegedly speaking to the accused.

After the incident, the families of the accused, the local Jama Masjid and a century-old graveyard received encroachment notices from the Bijainagar municipality administration. A few of the encroachments have already been removed. PTI SDA RHL