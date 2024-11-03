Rajasthan Assembly Speaker to leave for Australia, 3 other countries on Monday

Jaipur, Nov 3 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani will go on a visit of four countries, including Australia, where he will participate in the Commonwealth Parliamentary Union conference.

A spokesperson of the Assembly said here that Devnani will leave for Australia from Delhi on Monday afternoon. Devnani will represent Rajasthan in the 67th annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Union in Australia.

The conference will be held from November 5 to 8. In the conference, he will deliver presentations on the use of artificial intelligence in parliamentary processes and traditions, opportunities and challenges, standards and guidelines for adopting best practices for strengthening parliamentary institutions and law making to combat gender-based violence.

According to the statement, Devnani will also visit Indonesia, Singapore and Japan as part of the study tour of the union. During this, Devnani will meet the ambassadors of India in these countries.

Devnani will observe the legislative bodies of these countries and parliamentary representatives will discuss various topics related to the strengthening of democratic values, the statement said.

The conference is organised in different country every year. Devnani is also a member of the India Region Executive Committee of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association. PTI AG MNK MNK