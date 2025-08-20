Rajasthan Assembly Speaker visits UP Vidhan Bhavan

Lucknow (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana welcomed his Rajasthan counterpart at the Vidhan Bhavan here, saying that the dialogue between the two state assemblies would play a key role in strengthening democratic institutions.

He gave the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani a tour of the Vidhan Bhavan, highlighting its historical significance, architectural beauty, and democratic heritage.

"Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhavan is not just a building but a symbol of India's glorious democratic traditions and constitutional values," Mahana said.

He added that the building consistently inspires public representatives to serve the people and work in the national interest.

"The Legislative Assembly is like a laboratory of democracy where people's aspirations are transformed into policies and programs," the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker said.

He said that, "The functioning of the House is based on discipline, transparency, and public participation, which further strengthens democratic values." Devnani expressed his deep appreciation for the parliamentary work culture and democratic journey of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Expressing confidence, Mahana said the dialogue between the Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan assemblies would strengthen in the future, playing a crucial role in fortifying democratic institutions. PTI CDN OZ OZ