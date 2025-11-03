Rajasthan Assembly Speaker's wife dies days after suffering cardiac arrest

Jaipur, Nov 3 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani's wife Indira Devnani passed away here on Monday.

His wife was undergoing treatment at Man Singh Hospital (SMS) here after suffering a cardiac arrest. She died passed away at the hospital on Monday evening.

Her last rites will be performed on Tuesday at the Rishi Ghati crematorium in Ajmer.

Indira Devnani fell unconscious at her residence on October 29. She was undergoing treatment in the emergency department of the hospital.

Governor Haribhau Bagde, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed their condolences on her demise. PTI AG OZ OZ