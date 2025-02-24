Rajasthan assembly standoff continues; House witnesses repeated disruptions

Jaipur: Rajasthan assembly witnessed repeated disruptions on Monday over state Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot's remark against former prime minister Indira Gandhi and suspension of six Congress MLAs.

Amid slogan shouting by Congress members, the House witnessed three adjournments.

All six suspended MLAs, including PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, were present in the House when the House began with the Question Hour.

The speaker asked the suspended members to leave the House but they continued with the protest following which the speaker adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

When the House reassembled at 12 noon, the Congress MLAs continued with the protest. The speaker again adjourned the proceedings till 1 pm and called marshals to evict the suspended MLAs from the House.

However, the suspended Congress MLAs refused to leave the House.

When the House reassembled at 1 pm, similar scenes were witnessed following which chairperson Phool Singh adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

The Congress MLAs have been holding a sit-in in the House since Friday evening.

over the minister's remark against Indira Gandhi, During the Question Hour on Friday, Gehlot had pointed to the opposition and said, "In the 2023-24 budget also, like always, you named the scheme (on working women's hostels) after your 'dadi' (grandmother) Indira Gandhi."

The remark triggered an uproar in the House, which led to three adjournments and suspension of six Congress MLAs. Those suspended are PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara, Ramkesh Meena, Amin Kagzi, Jakir Hussain, Hakam Ali and Sanjay Kumar.

Demanding an apology from the minister and revocation of the suspension, Congress MLAs began a sit-in in the assembly after the House was adjourned on Friday.