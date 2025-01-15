Rajasthan Assembly to go digital, MLAs to use NeVA, says Speaker Devnani

Jaipur, Jan 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Wednesday said that the government has been taking steps towards going digital, MLAs are being taught to use NeVA.

He said that 'digital mode' is the need of the hour and an iPad has been installed on each seat of 200 MLAs in the assembly.

A programme was organised under "One Nation, One Application" to teach MLAs of the Rajasthan Assembly how to use the iPads to access the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), according to an official statement.

A total of 110 MLAs participated in the programme. Leaders from the Lok Sabha Secretariat and NIC officials also gave technical training to the participants. The MLAs will be able to work offline and online through NeVA , the statement read.

A laptop and a printer were also given to the MLAs for their residence. A total of Rs 12.61 crore has been spent on this project, of which 60 per cent was shared by the Central Government and 40 per cent by the state government, the statement read. PTI AG HIG HIG