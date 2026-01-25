Rajasthan Assembly to hold all-party meeting ahead of Budget Session on Tuesday

Jaipur, Jan 25 (PTI) The Rajasthan Assembly will hold an all-party meeting on Tuesday ahead of the Budget Session commencing January 28, Speaker Vasudev Devnani said on Saturday.

The meeting will be attended by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, BJP Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg, opposition Chief Whip Rafiq Khan, and MLAs Subhash Garg, Manoj Kumar and Thawar Chand, the speaker said.

The all-party meeting is an effective forum for strengthening democratic traditions, as it ensures the participation of all parties in the proceedings of the House and paves the way for meaningful discussions on issues of public interest, he added. PTI AG ARI