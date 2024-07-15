Rajasthan Assembly witnesses uproar over Congress' charges on budget

Jaipur, Jul 15 (PTI) Noisy scenes were witnessed in Rajasthan Assembly on Monday when the Congress MLAs alleged that the budget did not have any concrete announcements for poor, Dalits, backward classes, employment and education.

The pandemonium took place during the debate on the budget. The revised budget (2024-25) is being debated in the Assembly.

The Congress MLAs said the state government is being run on slips coming from Delhi and the ministers of the government are not getting the desired special assistants to aid them.

"There was no talk about poor, Dalits, backward classes, women empowerment, education and good governance in the budget. The slip that came to the chief minister and ministers was not up to the mark. The ministers did not even get the desired special assistants," Congress state chief and MLA Govind Singh Dotasra said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel objected to this and said, "Whether we get a special assistant or not, how it is related to the budget?" When Dotasra was finishing his speech, Education Minister Madan Dilawar made some personal remarks about him, which led to heated arguments between them. The Congress MLAs started creating a ruckus.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully also objected to the education minister's remarks and demanded that it be removed from the proceedings.

Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani said whatever is wrong will be removed from the proceedings of the House.

Earlier during the Zero Hour, the ruling and Opposition MLAs had came to loggerheads during a discussion on Public Works Department (PWD) work orders.

Jully alleged that the PWD is not constructing roads in the assembly constituencies on the recommendation of the local MLAs. He said the proposals of the BJP candidates who lost elections are being approved in the constituencies of the Congress MLAs.

He said, "The government is openly violating the rules." There was an uproar in the House over this and MLAs from both sides started shouting. The Congress MLAs came in front of their chair and raised slogans.

During the Question Hour, the Congress MLAs raised slogans expressing dissatisfaction over the answer given by minister Avinash Gehlot on the question related to the expenditure made last year in the Pannadhay Jeevan Amrit Yojana and the amount received from the central government. PTI AG KSS KSS