Rajasthan Assembly witnesses uproar over teacher transfers, Jal Jeevan Mission irregularities

Jaipur, Feb 13 (PTI) The Rajasthan Assembly witnessed repeated disruptions on Friday as opposition members raised concerns over Grade-III teacher transfers, fertiliser distribution and alleged irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The House saw an uproar during Question Hour when Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully questioned Education Minister Madan Dilawar about the absence of a transfer policy for Grade-III teachers.

Replying to the query, Dilawar said transfers would only be considered once a new policy is finalised. The administrative reforms department currently has a blanket ban on transfers, though exceptions could be made with competent approval based on departmental requirements, he said.

The minister clarified that there is no regular provision for inter-district transfers of Grade-III teachers. He added that only limited transfers were approved in August 2024 under special circumstances. Jully alleged the government was misleading teachers on the matter, leading to protest by Congress MLAs.

The shortage of agricultural inputs was also raised, with Congress MLA Indira Meena highlighting alleged chaos and long queues during fertiliser and seed distribution in Sawai Madhopur district.

Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena claimed the government had supplied nearly three lakh metric tonnes of fertiliser beyond the recorded demand. While acknowledging temporary distribution hurdles, he maintained that issues had been addressed.

When Congress MLA Meena questioned on the reinstatement of suspended dealers, the minister said those providing satisfactory explanations were restored, while those involved in serious irregularities faced FIRs.

In response to a question by BJP MLA Rajendra Meena, Public Health Engineering Minister Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary said action is being taken against those found guilty of scam. He said cases have been registered with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Jully questioned whether senior IAS officers involved in tender approvals would face action. Congress leader Govind Singh Dotasra demanded disclosure of names, leading to further commotion.

During Zero Hour, treasury bench members sought disciplinary action against Congress MLA Rohit Bohra for an alleged objectionable gesture made during Thursday's proceedings.

BJP MLA Srichand Kriplani and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel urged the speaker to take action, while Congress chief whip Rafiq Khan called for equal treatment in such cases.

Speaker Vasudev Devnani said he would review video footage and decide on further action if the conduct is found to be inappropriate. PTI SDA AKY