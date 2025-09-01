Rajasthan Assembly witnesses uproar; proceedings adjourned till Wednesday

Jaipur, Sep 1 (PTI) The Monsoon session of the Rajasthan Assembly began on a stormy note on Monday as Congress and BJP legislators raised slogans against each other, prompting Speaker Vasudev Devnani to adjourn proceedings till Wednesday.

As the House met, Congress MLAs shouted slogans of "vote chor gaddi chhodo" (vote thief, step down) and displayed placards inside the House.

The Speaker urged them to maintain decorum, saying this is not a marketplace or a street and members cannot behave like this in the Assembly.

Targeting opposition benches, he also reminded the Leader of Opposition to uphold the dignity of the House and refrain from using inappropriate words.

BJP MLAs also raised slogans against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, shouting "gaali baaz Rahul Gandhi".

The BJP has been protesting against Gandhi for alleged abuses directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother during the Congress leader's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in poll-bound Bihar.

The Speaker also intervened to pacify treasury members, asking them not to obstruct the proceedings After paying tributes to departed leaders, the House was adjourned till Wednesday.

Tuesday has been declared a holiday in view of Ramdev Jayanti. PTI AG DV DV