Rajasthan Assembly's fourth session to begin from September 1

Jaipur, Aug 29 (PTI) The fourth session of the 16th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will commence on September 1, officials said on Friday.

Speaker Vasudev Devnani reviewed preparations for the session in a meeting with senior officials of the Assembly Secretariat. He directed them to ensure all necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the House.

Devnani emphasised that officers should remain updated with rules, work in coordination, and address any technical difficulties faced by legislators.

He also reviewed arrangements related to questions, security, media access and other sessional requirements.

According to officials, around 70 per cent of the questions for the upcoming session have been submitted online through the NeVA portal. PTI AG MNK MNK