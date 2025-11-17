Rajasthan ATS arrests 2 wanted criminals, seizes narcotics worth crores

Jaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) Rajasthan ATS has carried out three major operations leading to the seizure of narcotics worth crores and the arrest of two wanted criminals, officials said on Monday.

IG ATS Vikas Kumar said the actions were taken under the guidance of Additional Director General of Police M N Dinesh. In the first operation, ATS teams arrested Suresh Kumar (30), a resident of Sedhiya in Jalore district, and recovered 1.77 kg of MD and 763 grams of smack, valued at around Rs 2.5 crore, from his possession.

In the second action, conducted under Operation "7th Heaven", ATS apprehended Ram Swaroop (26), a resident of Vishnoiyon ka Tala in Barmer district. He was a Rs 25,000 rewardee and was traced and detained from Surat, Gujarat, Kumar said.

In the third operation, Operation "Madmagara", ATS arrested another Rs 25,000 rewardee, Mahesh Giri (32), a resident of Khadin in Barmer district. He was picked up from Jodhpur, officials said.

Both Ram Swaroop and Mahesh Giri were wanted by the Barmer police, which had announced rewards of Rs 25,000 each for information leading to their arrest, the IG said. PTI AG MPL MPL