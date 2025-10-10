Rajasthan: ATS busts fake job racket in FCI; 28 posing as ex-servicemen arrested

Jaipur, Oct 10 (PTI) The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has busted a major job fraud racket and arrested 28 individuals, who allegedly posed as ex-servicemen to secure positions as security guards at the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

According to an official statement, the ATS, under the supervision of IGP Vikas Kumar and Additional DGP Vikas Singh, launched ‘Operation Square Pyramid’ after receiving intelligence inputs about the recruitment of fake ex-servicemen in FCI through private security agencies.

The investigation revealed that certain private security companies forged the documents of civilians and used them to appoint them as security guards under the quota reserved for ex-servicemen, the statement said.

The forged documents included fake discharge certificates, canteen cards, pension payment orders and ID cards. Acting on the tip-off, ATS teams coordinated with FCI authorities and conducted verification drives across multiple depots and godowns in Rajasthan.

The probe confirmed that 28 individuals were employed as security guards after they used forged credentials of ex-servicemen.

"The ATS obtained service records from the FCI and related security agencies, examined them, and found that several guards were fraudulently posing as retired defence personnel,” the statement said.

Following the verification, the fake guards were arrested and the forged documents were seized.

The ATS has registered a case and initiated further investigation to identify the masterminds of the racket. PTI AG ARI