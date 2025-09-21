Rajasthan ATS nabs notorious criminal wanted in drug trafficking cases

Jaipur, Sep 21 (PTI) The Anti-terrorism Squad in Rajasthan has apprehended a notorious history-sheeter wanted in several cases related to drug trafficking, officials said on Sunday.

ATS IG Vikas Kumar said the arrest was made as part of ongoing drives against criminals carrying rewards on their heads.

The Barmer SP had announced a bounty of Rs 25,000 on 38-year-old Shriram alias Sanjay Bishnoi’s arrest, the officials said.

Bishnoi, a resident of Nai Band village in Barmer’s Gudamalani, has 23 cases pending against him over the past 15 years – mostly related to drug trafficking and arms act, they said.

Bishnoi, who initially ran a utensil business, turned to drug trafficking in 2010, collaborating with gangs led by traffickers Bhagirath Jyani and Khartar Ram Jat, they added.

He was previously arrested in 2012 and 2020, serving three and five years in jail, respectively. Bishnoi had absconded on parole in April. During his time on the run, he hid in Jodhpur and Barmer districts, they said. PTI AG NB NB