Rajasthan attracted investment proposals worth Rs 2.86 lakh crore in 2023-24: Report

Jaipur, Mar 25 (PTI) Rajasthan has attracted new investment proposals worth Rs 2.86 lakh crore in 2023-24 against Rs 1.59 lakh crore a year ago, according to a report by the MSME Export Promotion Council.

The report "Investment, Development and Growth in Progressive Rajasthan 2020-21 to 2023-24" was released by MSME EPC chairman D S Rawat.

In 2023-24, investment projects worth Rs 51,780 crore were completed against the projects worth Rs 41,015 crore finished in 2022-23, Rawat said.

He underlined the need to bring in efficiency for completion of the ongoing projects.

"The study has stressed the need for setting up a high-powered committee to review each project and remove all hurdles within a stipulated time framework. This is necessary to avoid escalation in the cost of the projects," a release by MSME EPC said.

The industry sector witnessed a growth of 12.43 per cent in 2023-24 and contributed 28.21 per cent in the state's gross value added (GSVA).

Engineering goods, gems and jewellery, metal, textiles and handicrafts are the top five export items that account for more than 65 per cent of exports from Rajasthan.

"Infrastructure in the state is extremely conducive for creating a hub for manufacture of shipping containers," the report said. PTI SDA SHW