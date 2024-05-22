Rajasthan authorities cancel leave of doctors, paramedics as temperatures soar

Jaipur: Rajasthan’s health authorities cancelled the leave of all doctors and paramedical staff in government hospitals as temperatures soared in the state.

After recording the highest day temperature of 47.2 degrees Celsius in Pilani (Jhunjhunu), high night temperature too were recorded in the range of 27.7 degrees (Bhilwara) to 34 degrees (Jaisalmer).

According to the Met department, the heat wave will continue over the next few days. Severe heat wave conditions will be recorded in Jodhpur, Bikaner divisions and Shekhawati region. Following this, the Public Health Engineering Department's (PHED) field officers and employees are instructed to stay at the headquarters to ensure an uninterrupted supply of water and effective management of drinking water.

Several areas in different cities are also witnessing frequent power cuts, which has worsened the situation.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has directed the energy minister and PHED minister to make effective water management plans and electricity by ensuring supply as per the increased demand.

Director of the Public Health (Medical and Health Department) Dr Ravi Prakash Mathur said that leave of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have been cancelled in government hospitals. They are instructed to ensure necessary arrangements for the prevention and treatment of heat stroke.

He said that control rooms will remain functional for 24 hours in the offices related to medical services.

Instructions have also been given to reserve beds for heat stroke patients in all medical institutions, to ensure the availability of necessary medicines and testing facilities.

Also, it must be ensured that the air conditioner in the ambulance is functional and that necessary medicines and equipments are available for treatment in case of emergency, he said.

PHED Secretary Dr Samit Sharma instructed all the field officers and employees to remain present at the headquarters. They have been instructed not to leave the headquarters without permission.

The officers and employees will not be granted leave in the summer season till further orders. However, in case of an emergency, the Superintending Engineer of the district may approve leave of a maximum of 3 days.

Sharma said that in case of peak load, in coordination with the officials of the electricity department, the power supply will be kept uninterrupted in the power supply lines of the dedicated feeder and pump house, so that the drinking water supply is not affected due to power tripping, fault etc.