Rajasthan: Bairwa asks committee on reconstitution of new districts to submit report in 15 days

Jaipur, Jul 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa has directed that the high-level expert committee set up for the reconstitution of new districts should submit its report on all practical points within 15 days.

He said the main objective of the formation of new districts should not be politically motivated but should be based on public interest.

Bairwa was presiding over a meeting held with the Revenue Department at the Government Secretariat on Monday.

He instructed the department officials that the process of reconstitution of new districts should be done keeping in mind the convenience of the general public, availability of basic facilities, geographical location, population etc.

Public Health Engineering Minister Kanhaiyalal Choudhary, Revenue Minister Hemant Meena, Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department Dinesh and departmental officials were present on this occasion.

During the tenure of the previous government, new districts were created by reconstituting the districts in the state. The BJP government had decided to review the formation of districts after coming to power.

There were 33 districts in the state which were increased to 50 by the previous Congress government. PTI AG MNK MNK