Rajasthan: Bandikui, Bhusawar record 91 mm rainfall each in 24-hour spell

Jaipur, Jul 8 (PTI) The southwest monsoon continued to bring rain in many areas of Rajasthan on Monday, with Bandikui and Bhusawar recording the highest rainfall during a 24-hour period.

The Met office in Jaipur said light to moderate rain was recorded at some places. Heavy rain was recorded at some places in Bharatpur and Dausa districts during the 24 hours ended at 8:30 am.

The highest rainfall in eastern Rajasthan was recorded in Dausa's Bandikui and Bharatpur's Bhusawar at 91 mm each while Sikrai registered 76 mm.

In western Rajasthan, Chhatargarh recorded 38 mm rainfall and was the wettest place.

The ongoing spell of rain has caused a decline in maximum temperatures.

The Met office said the highest maximum temperature was recorded at 38.8 degrees Celsius in Phalodi. PTI AG OZ SZM