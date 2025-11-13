Rajasthan bans private practice by principals, controllers of govt medical colleges

Jaipur, Nov 13 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has issued new directives prohibiting principals, controllers, and superintendents of state-run medical colleges and associated hospitals from engaging in private practice.

The decision aims to strengthen the management and efficiency of health services in government medical institutions.

The move follows amendments to the rules governing appointments of principals, controllers, additional principals and superintendents in state medical colleges.

Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar said the new guidelines, effective immediately, will help ensure better administration of health services across the state.

Medical Education Secretary Ambrish Kumar said that under the revised rules, principals and controllers of government medical colleges and superintendents of associated hospitals will not be allowed to undertake private practice.

They will devote no more than one-fourth of their time to academic duties such as those of professor or senior professor, Kumar said.

According to the directives, selected principals and superintendents will not be permitted to serve as department heads or unit heads. Applicants must submit a declaration and an affidavit affirming that they will serve full-time in their respective roles.

The education secretary said that only eligible teachers serving as senior professors, as per National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines, may apply for the posts of principal and controller.

"If no qualified faculty are available in a college, eligible teachers from other central or state-run medical colleges may apply. Appointments will be made through interviews conducted by a selection committee headed by the chief secretary," he said. PTI SDA KVK KVK