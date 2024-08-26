Rajasthan: Banswara-Udaipur highway closed after heavy rain

Jaipur, Aug 26 (PTI) Traffic on the Banswara-Udaipur highway was suspended after it was flooded as Rajasthan received over 200 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

According to weather data in the last 24 hours, heavy rain was recorded at some places in Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, Ajmer, Bhilwara and Pali districts.

During this period heavy to very heavy rain was recorded in some areas of Banswara and Dungarpur while extremely heavy rainfall lashed Pratapgarh.

Pipalkhunt in Pratapgarh was the wettest in the state recording maximum rainfall of 260 mm, the data showed.

Banswara logged 195 mm of rain followed by 132 mm rain in Chikhali of Dungargarh, according to the data.

Additionally, 127 to 195 mm of rain occurred in Salopat, Bagidora, Bhungra, Arthuna, Garhi, Sajjangarh and Kesarpura of Banswara, the Jaipur Meterological Centre said.

The department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in some places of the southern and eastern parts of the state for Tuesday and Wednesday. PTI SDA OZ OZ